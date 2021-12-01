Advocado Acquires Kantar BVS

Advocado, providers of a data platform for cross-screen advertising, has acquired Kantar's BVS solution, the ad verification business of the analytics and brand consulting company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With this addition, Advocado now has a completely integrated ad verification, attribution, and campaign coordination platform. Advocado can now verify the quality of broadcast ad detection data directly to the source in real time for use in cross-media attribution, instant campaign coordination, and other use cases.

This consolidation also allows Advocado to expand its broadcast TV and radio monitoring network footprint, as well as integrate connected TV, over-the-top, and audio ad verification, enabling advertisers to get unified video and audio ad verification and integrated universal attribution.