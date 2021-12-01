Advocado Acquires Kantar BVS
Advocado, providers of a data platform for cross-screen advertising, has acquired Kantar's BVS solution, the ad verification business of the analytics and brand consulting company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
With this addition, Advocado now has a completely integrated ad verification, attribution, and campaign coordination platform. Advocado can now verify the quality of broadcast ad detection data directly to the source in real time for use in cross-media attribution, instant campaign coordination, and other use cases.
This consolidation also allows Advocado to expand its broadcast TV and radio monitoring network footprint, as well as integrate connected TV, over-the-top, and audio ad verification, enabling advertisers to get unified video and audio ad verification and integrated universal attribution.
"We have been innovating in the ad tech space since 2017, and this consolidation gives us the scale and ability to challenge big tech, which has been unrightfully claiming ownership over advertiser and consumer data," said Brian Handrigan, co-founder and CEO of Advocado, in a statement. "By combining our next-gen attribution algorithm with the BVS ad detection data, first-party web tracking tag, and other sources, our customers will benefit from an accurate, independent assessment of performance across broadcast TV, radio, and digital platforms like CTV and streaming audio."
"Our existing customers will benefit from network, media, and platform expansion as well as ongoing cross-organization innovation," said Pete Rumpel, executive vice president of Kantar Media North America, in a statement. "Accurate, credible, and independent verification is a key concern for our clients. Advocado's expanded offering delivers that."
"I have never been more excited about the future of BVS and the synergistic opportunities with Advocado," said Rich Radzik, vice president of BVS, in a statement. "Through this partnership, we will continue to grow the most accurate and reliable solution that our clients have depended on for the last 33 years. With Advocado's digital and technical expertise, we will be able to launch new innovations that will further drive growth for our client partners."
Related Articles
Avocado Updates Its Data Management Platform
04 Feb 2021
New capabilities allow for real-time cross-media advertising.