PROS Acquires Digital Marketing Firm EveryMundo

PROS, a provider of cloud-based retail solutions, has acquired EveryMundo, a digital marketing solutions provider, for $80 million.

"We are thrilled to welcome the EveryMundo team to the PROS family," said PROS' president and CEO, Andres Reiner, in a statement. "Brands have no choice but to be present everywhere their customer and prospects find themselves, but winning in today's and tomorrow's market will require brands to earn more direct engagement and deliver the experiences their customers value most. With EveryMundo, our collective portfolio gives brands much greater control over direct and indirect channels they participate in to consistently deliver superior brand experiences that exceed customers' expectations every time, regardless of channel."

"Our company and technology were founded on this vision and dream to impact the market in truly innovative ways,” said EveryMundo's co-founder and CEO, Anton Diego, in a statement. "As part of the PROS family, our teams look forward to continuing this mission."

"Today is a monumental day for our team and a next step in our quest to disrupt industry paradigms hindering market growth and opportunity for airlines and B2B organizations," said EveryMundo Co-Founder and President Seth Cassel in a statement. "The cultural fit with PROS is what makes this combination so unique and compelling and why we will further transform the brand experiences all businesses deliver."