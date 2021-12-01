Precisely Launches Dynamic Demographics

Precisely, a data integrity solutions provider, has launched Dynamic Demographics, a data offering that combines Precisely's location data with time-based mobile location data to help businesses better understand human mobility and how population and business opportunities within an area change as people move from one location to another throughout the day.

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Dynamic Demographics simplifies mobility data into a plug-and-play data product enhanced with demographic profiles that include information on age, purchasing power, socioeconomic group segmentation, and much more. Precisely’s mobility data is also generated from GPS locations.

"Dynamic Demographics delivers unique insight into not only population movement, but how it differs among various demographic groups," said Dan Adams, senior vice president of data strategy and operations at Precisely, in a statement. "The ground-breaking combination of Precisely's extensive demographics portfolio and high-quality mobility data raises the bar for demographic data products. This information provides never-before-seen insight that enables our customers to make impactful, trusted decisions with the context of how populations move between locations."

Outdoor advertising services company Ocean Outdoor Netherlands is using the insights from Dynamic Demographics to better target location-based marketing.

"Understanding human mobility patterns is a key consideration for our business," said Marlies Smits, head of marketing at Ocean Outdoor, in a statement. "Dynamic Demographics from Precisely helps to provide actionable intelligence about the demographics of consumers that visit particular locations. With that data we can better understand and target key customer profiles via our displays and be of better service to our clients, all while driving campaign impact, awareness, and innovation with our digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising."

Dynamic Demographics provides information on population movement using human mobility data collected from mobile devices where users have provided explicit consent for data to be used this way. No personally identifiable information (PII) is contained in this product, nor is it possible to reverse engineer PII from the content contained within.