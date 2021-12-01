SpotOn Launches SpotOn Retail

SpotOn, a software and payments provider, has introduced SpotOn Retail, a fully integrated omnichannel solution for retailers and service providers to serve customers in store, online, and anywhere they need to be.

The integrated business management solution includes a comprehensive in-store-and-online catalog, a point-of-sale, and an e-commerce site, all managed through one dashboard.

SpotOn Retail connects point-of-sale, e-commerce, stock management, marketing and review management, loyalty, local delivery, and nationwide shipping. With it, users can now manage one integrated catalog that connects in-store and online stock through one dashboard.

Business owners can choose whether products are available in store, online, or both, and publish to their in-store point-of-sale devices and e-commerce stores from the dashboard and sync all sales with real-time stock management.

"For small and mid-size businesses with storefronts, the idea of being able to offer buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS) and curbside pickup was traditionally reserved for larger retailers," stated Doron Friedman, chief product officer of SpotOn, in a statement. "With SpotOn Retail, we are providing the small retailers the support and solutions they need to compete with the big-box stores and making it easier for consumers to choose small businesses."

The SpotOn dashboard is included with SpotOn Retail, offering retailers access to digital marketing, review management, and reporting tools. From launching a seasonal promotion to introducing new products or services, SpotOn marketing tools help retailers create integrated campaigns across email and social media, as well as digital coupons. Reporting gives insights into sales, labor, and stock.

SpotOn Retail clients will be able to take advantage of a digital loyalty program built into the SpotOn Retail dashboard. It will allow retailers to automatically enroll customers during checkout, create custom rewards, send automated email deals, and increase sales with every check-in and redemption.