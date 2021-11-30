LeadsRx Launches LeadsRx Journey

"With more complex buying cycles, valuing each medium in the buyer journey is critically important," said AJ Brown, CEO and co-founder of LeadsRx, in a statement. "We are proud to provide a solution to app developers that reveals the all-important paths to purchase so they can add lifetime value to existing customers and lower new customer acquisition costs. The days of 99-cent apps are gone, and it's why customer journey analytics is so important."

LeadsRx Journey captures 100 percent of the touchpoints contributing to app conversions, allowing app developers to value all media, including TV, podcasting, over-the-top, radio, digital ads, and more, to understand paths to purchase.

Marketing analytics company LeadsRx today introduced LeadsRx Journey to provide mobile app developers with multi-touch attribution (MTA) for app installs, registrations, and in-app events.

