Merit B2B Acquires True Influence
MeritB2B, a provider of B2B data, analytics and performance marketing solutions, has acquired True Influence, a provider of solutions for the identification, processing, and delivery of relevant buyer intent signals in the B2B marketplace. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The combination brings together the data, analytics, and performance marketing capabilities of MeritB2B with the intent-based, artificial intelligence-driven account-based marketing and demand generation capabilities of True Influence.
The two companies will combine their data-driven solutions and technology. The MeritB2B data asset will now power the True Influence demand generation engine and be integrated into the True Influence Marketing Cloud. MeritB2B's programmatic data and audience solutions will also now support True Influence and the combined company's offering. The combined company will also have intent and identity graph capabilities, as well as expanded geographic reach.
"With the combination of MeritB2B and True Influence, the B2B industry and B2B CMOs get the best data-driven marketing solution for their business, including robust demand generation and technology enabled ABM capabilities that are truly future-proof," said Rob Sanchez, CEO of MeritB2B, in a statement. "With an exclusive focus on B2B marketing needs, our own world-class data resource, and the ability to activate that data with leading-edge marketing cloud technology, B2B CMOs get a full-funnel offering that will grow with their evolving needs. We believe this combination represents the future of B2B marketing."
"True Influence was built on category-defining technology to help B2B marketers and CMOs make smarter marketing decisions throughout the customer funnel and drive growth for their organizations," said RK Maniyani, co-founder and chief technology officer of True Influence, in a statement. "We are thrilled to join MeritB2B, to continue to innovate, and to deliver both out-of-the box and custom solutions for today's and tomorrow's B2B marketers."