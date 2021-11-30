Merit B2B Acquires True Influence

MeritB2B, a provider of B2B data, analytics and performance marketing solutions, has acquired True Influence, a provider of solutions for the identification, processing, and delivery of relevant buyer intent signals in the B2B marketplace. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The combination brings together the data, analytics, and performance marketing capabilities of MeritB2B with the intent-based, artificial intelligence-driven account-based marketing and demand generation capabilities of True Influence.

The two companies will combine their data-driven solutions and technology. The MeritB2B data asset will now power the True Influence demand generation engine and be integrated into the True Influence Marketing Cloud. MeritB2B's programmatic data and audience solutions will also now support True Influence and the combined company's offering. The combined company will also have intent and identity graph capabilities, as well as expanded geographic reach.