Influ2 Introduces Buying Group Engagement Score

Influ2, provider of the Person-Based Advertising (PBA) platform, launched the Buying Group Engagement (BGE) score that flags meaningful activity across accounts and with key decision-makers.

The BGE score reflects the probability of accounts to engage in relation to Influ2 campaign activity, captures relationships across the entire buying group, and helps B2B businesses coordinate their demand generation, account-based marketing (ABM) and sales activity to match their prospects' level of engagement across their purchasing journey.