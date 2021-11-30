LiveVox Partners with AppSmart

LiveVox, a provider of cloud-based customer service and digital engagement tools, has partnered with AppSmart, a marketplace for businesses and technology advisors to find, buy, and manage technology services, allowing LiveVox to reach an expanded customer-base.

Under the terms of the agreement, more than 5,500 AppSmart technology advisors will have access to all of LiveVox's cloud-based solutions to make them available to more than 100,000 businesses in the AppSmart ecosystem.