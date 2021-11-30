LiveVox Partners with AppSmart
LiveVox, a provider of cloud-based customer service and digital engagement tools, has partnered with AppSmart, a marketplace for businesses and technology advisors to find, buy, and manage technology services, allowing LiveVox to reach an expanded customer-base.
Under the terms of the agreement, more than 5,500 AppSmart technology advisors will have access to all of LiveVox's cloud-based solutions to make them available to more than 100,000 businesses in the AppSmart ecosystem.
"AppSmart is the leading marketplace for B2B technology services and solutions, with an expansive ecosystem of advisors and businesses that will help LiveVox continue to scale and expand our customer-base with the digital transformation tailwinds we are currently experiencing," said LiveVox's chief revenue officer, Erik Fowler, in a statement. "This agreement is another crucial step in our continued commitment to channel growth, including hiring leading industry veterans and aligning ourselves with premier partners."
"Digital transformation initiatives have been a focus for organizations across all industries for the better part of the last five to 10 years. LiveVox's cloud-based, omnichannel approach to customer service and engagement provides those within our marketplace with the tools to be successful in this new, increasing digital work environment," said Renee Bergeron, AppSmart's senior vice president and general manager, in a statement.. "Additionally, LiveVox's comprehensive contact center solution presents our advisors with an opportunity to land and expand with one comprehensive solution rather than mix and match."