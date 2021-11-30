QliqSOFT Launches Chatbot Marketplace for Healthcare

Amid healthcare workforce shortages, QliqSOFT has launched the Chatbot Marketplace, a curated library of more than 20 chatbots powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to help overwhelmed healthcare organizations remotely engage with patients. The chatbots can augment routine front-office and call center triage tasks like intake assessment, pre-operative education, and post-operative follow-up.

"Facing staff retention, burnout, and other operational challenges, health systems, specialty practices, and other providers are looking for creative ways to free up employees from repetitive processes, such as answering endless phone calls requesting the same information or reaching out to patients as part of the appointment reminder process," said Dr. Amanda Heidemann, QliqSOFT's chief medical information officer, in a statement. "Our clinician team has designed quality digital chatbots that are customizable and can accommodate a multimodal platform across a variety of technologies," Dr. Heidemann continued. "The chatbots facilitate real-world clinical specialty use cases to benefit primary care and specialist physicians. The streamlined automated workflow gives them back more time to focus on those human interactions requiring their full attention. The chatbots also make work life easier for their dedicated staff."

The chatbots include curbside and home health pre-visit intake forms for pre-insurance approval, vaccine scheduling , auto appointment reminders, delivery of test results, patient education resources from Wolters Kluwer and Elsevier, pre- and post-discharge instructions supplemented with guidance on recovery milestones for certain procedures, and remote patient monitoring.

Engagement with a chatbot begins with a provider-originated secure link delivered via SMS text message or email. The chatbot begins by connecting patients or their caregivers with a pre-determined conversation designed to intuitively navigate them to the appropriate outcome. This conversation can take the form of a scripted routine encounter that can be escalated to a live text-based or video interaction with a healthcare professional.

All chatbot encounters, which support more than 250 languages, can be documented in the patient's electronic health record.