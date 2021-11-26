Sprout Social Integrates with Yelp

Sprout Social, a provider of cloud-based social media management software, has added Yelp to its review management capabilities.

"The ability to easily monitor and manage reviews is increasingly important to our users, especially as they seek to scale their businesses and improve customer and employee experiences," said Ryan Barretto, president of Sprout Social, in a statement. "Yelp is a longstanding leader in the review space. We are thrilled to bring this integration to market and provide an even more robust review management offering to businesses of all sizes."

Sprout Social launched review management in 2019 to provide customers with one, streamlined platform that helps manage vital branding and engagement efforts across and beyond social media. In addition to Yelp, Sprout users can view, filter and reply to reviews across WhatsApp, Google My Business, TripAdvisor, Facebook, and Glassdoor.