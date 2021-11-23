First Orion Collaborates with NICE CXone
First Orion, a provider of branded calling solutions, has partnered with NICE to deliver Branded Calling solutions and support STIR/SHAKEN call authentication for NICE CXone customers.
Leveraging First Orion's Branded Calling solutions, companies on the NICE CXone platform can offer a secure, verified outbound phone call indicating who they are and the reason for calling.
"Our goal is to help companies build long-term relationships with their customers by powering exceptional interactions and service," said Paul Jarman, NICE CXone's CEO, in a statement. "This collaboration with First Orion allows our enterprise customers to deliver trusted, informed digital call communications that improve customer and agent experiences, reduce call center attrition, and increases productivity and revenue."
"This strategic partnership demonstrates how branded calling and STIR/SHAKEN call authentication can transform contact centers and support trusted digital communications," said Jim Womble, executive vice president of business development at First Orion, in a statement. "By offering verified, protected outbound calling, NICE CXone is helping its customers create meaningful, trusted connections and exceed their business metrics."