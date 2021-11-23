First Orion Collaborates with NICE CXone

First Orion, a provider of branded calling solutions, has partnered with NICE to deliver Branded Calling solutions and support STIR/SHAKEN call authentication for NICE CXone customers.

Leveraging First Orion's Branded Calling solutions, companies on the NICE CXone platform can offer a secure, verified outbound phone call indicating who they are and the reason for calling.