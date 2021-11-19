IntelePeer Launches Atmosphere Marketplace

IntelePeer, a provider of communications solutions, has launched Atmosphere Marketplace, a suite of pre-built applications that enhance customer communications.

"The past year has transformed the speed in which businesses operate," said Chris Botting, chief product officer and general manager of IntelePeer, in a statement. "During the pandemic, we conceived, created, and deployed a COVID hotline that was scaled to statewide coverage within a matter of hours. It became apparent that there is a dire need for the industry to offer easy-to-implement solutions that can be quickly deployed without scarce development resources. Marketplace was created to scale readily accessible solutions that solve businesses' most pressing communication challenges."

Marketplace offers the following two levels:

No-code/turnkey apps that enable businesses to immediately implement communications solutions, such as intelligent call routing based on natural language processing, interactive voice response (IVR), SMS, and voice auto-response.

Low-code/advanced snap-ins that enable businesses to tailor applications into existing workflows.

Additionally, IntelePeer also offers Managed Services for customers seeking to create more robust, heavily tailored applications with deep business process integrations.