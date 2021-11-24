Square Launches Square Photo Studio App

Square has launched the Square Photo Studio app for sellers to take high-quality product photos from their mobile devices and directly sync them to Square item catalogs or online stores.

The Square Photo Studio app guides users through the process to take the best photo, automatically isolates the product from the background, and then allows users to choose stylized scenes that include new backgrounds, shadows, and colours. From there, sellers can connect those images to items in their Square catalogs or create a new items entirely.