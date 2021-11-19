Maestro Launches Maestro for Creators

Maestro, a provider of interactive live experiences, has introduced Maestro for Creators, a customizable platform for creators to build their own branded destinations to offer new digital experiences for their audience. With this product, creators control their content, own their data, and keep their revenue without being subject to algorithms.

"Creators live at the mercy of social media platforms. Every change to an algorithm or percentage of ad revenue split has a daily impact on their bottom line. We are offering a new model that prioritizes the creator first," said Ari Evans, founder and CEO of Maestro, in a statement. "With just a few clicks, our partners can now control their content, maximize engagement with their audiences, and manage their monetization formats to create a sustainable income in a way that's unique to them."

With Maestro for Creators, users can offer a premium experience to their community through live-shopping integrations, subscriptions, and pay-per-view capabilities. The platform is also adaptable for a wide variety of verticals, such as education, music, retail, fashion, sports, esports, conferences, and more.

In addition to this new offering, Maestro has redesigned the overall user experience of its main platform. This includes the following features: