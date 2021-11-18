Demandbase Launches Audience Management Destinations

Demandbase today launched Audience Management Destinations for Demandbase One, bringing account intelligence to social advertising.

With this new offering, B2B marketers will be able to reach account-based targets on consumer platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google, YouTube, Bing, and Adobe. The product also integrates with LinkedIn.

"We're constantly learning about how the B2B buyer thinks and acts, and this new account-based social targeting functionality plays a role in reaching buyers more holistically," said Jon Miller, chief marketing and product officer of Demandbase, in a statement. "By viewing the buyer not just as someone within a target account or in a buying committee, we recognize that buyers are individuals, too. This mindset shift and the corresponding ability to engage with them as such across business and social platforms gives our customers yet another advantage in today's B2B go-to-market landscape."

Demandbase's Destinations will enable customers to use selectors, first-party data, third-party data, intent, technographics, activities. and more to define audiences in Demandbase and then specifically target those buyers across the business and social web.