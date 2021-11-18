FICO Launches FICO Originations Solution

FICO today launched its FICO Originations Solution, a digital customer onboarding solution for financial services providers.

The solution is powered by the FICO Platform and delivered globally on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud.

"Financial services providers today need data-hungry, analytics-ready, agile, extensible systems in order to compete in a digital-first economy," said Tim Van Tassel, vice president and head of product management at FICO, in a statement. "FICO Originations Solution, Powered by FICO Platform, provides the digital and analytic sophistication that enables financial institutions to offer the safety, convenience, and personalization that customers look for during the account opening process through their chosen channel, while closely managing customer-level risk."

The FICO Originations Solution includes configurable templates, combination and sequencing of data, analytics to mathematically identify the best possible decisions and products for each customer, and access to more than 130 global data sources.