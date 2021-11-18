Chargify Joins the HubSpot App Marketplace

Chargify, a billing and subscription management platform provider, has joined the HubSpot App Marketplace.

The Chargify and HubSpot bi-directional integration provides subscription lifecycle management by syncing data in real-time between Chargify and HubSpot.

"At Chargify we recognized a strong demand from our customers to leverage their subscription billing data within their CRM tool," said Barrow Hamilton, chief product officer of Chargify, in a statement. "By using this integration, SaaS companies can easily view and manage subscription and customer details directly within HubSpot to identify trends among their customers and prospects that will help their businesses achieve scalable business growth."

The Chargify and HubSpot integration further provides a seamless workflow, and the data synced to HubSpot from the Chargify App lets users view, create, activate, modify, and manage recurring subscriptions. Out-of-the-box field mappings are available, historical data will sync right away after set-up is completed, and incoming updates will then sync new billing data in real time.

Marketing teams can leverage the integration to analyze billing information to identify customer trends and then initiate and manage campaigns based on specific customer product use.