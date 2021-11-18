Tapjoy Launches Tapjoy Shopping

Tapjoy, a mobile advertising and app monetization company, today launched Tapjoy Shopping, an in-app marketplace that enables consumers to shop from hundreds of retailers and earn rewards in their favorite apps for every purchase.

For retailers and advertisers, Tapjoy Shopping provides a risk-free way to connect with mobile gaming audiences. Tapjoy's pay-for-performance pricing model ensures that advertisers only pay for direct purchases, while branding opportunities enable companies to expand their overall reach and drive brand affinity and awareness.

Tapjoy Shopping lets consumers browse through hundreds of products from retailers. They simply open Tapjoy Shopping in any of the more than 10,000 apps belonging to Tapjoy’s network of premium app publishers, and they can immediately start browsing by product category, top brands, and other filters. Tapjoy Shopping presents a graphical representation of all relevant offers, along with how much in-app currency the consumer stands to earn for making each purchase. Clicking on an offer provides additional details about the product, the offer, and the terms and conditions for receiving their rewards.