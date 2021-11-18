Zeotap Launches on Google Cloud Marketplace

Zeotap has made its customer data platform available on the Google Cloud Marketplace. This new partnership makes Zeotap available to Google Cloud users at no additional cost.

"We're excited to be joining Google Cloud Marketplace and to take this opportunity to make it faster, easier, and more affordable for marketers to realize the value of their customer data," said Projjol Banerjea, co-founder and chief product officer of Zeotap, in a statement. "We look forward to working with the Google Cloud team to introduce our CDP to even more brands across the world."