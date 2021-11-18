Akeneo Partners with ChannelEngine

Product experience management solutions provider Akeneo is partnering with marketplace syndication provider ChannelEngine to provide a solution for companies to unlock growth opportunities from global marketplaces and more than 200 sales channels while ensuring consistently engaging product experiences across all customer touchpoints.

Through the partnership, Akeneo and ChannelEngine are joining forces to create a single centralized source of truth for aggregating, standardizing, enriching, localizing, and managing product content for syndication. With support for all the leading marketplaces, including Amazon, Shopify, and eBay, companies will be able to deliver consistent but tailored product information wherever they meet their customers.

While giving users native plugins for e-commerce platforms and marketplaces, the partnership enables them to manage all aspects of their multichannel product content with a single connection. The partnership also facilitates more responsive holiday-season sales strategies. Meanwhile, automated localization workflows streamline the process of launching in international markets and enable teams to translate and customize product data for use in new markets and regions.