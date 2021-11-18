Akeneo Partners with ChannelEngine
Product experience management solutions provider Akeneo is partnering with marketplace syndication provider ChannelEngine to provide a solution for companies to unlock growth opportunities from global marketplaces and more than 200 sales channels while ensuring consistently engaging product experiences across all customer touchpoints.
Through the partnership, Akeneo and ChannelEngine are joining forces to create a single centralized source of truth for aggregating, standardizing, enriching, localizing, and managing product content for syndication. With support for all the leading marketplaces, including Amazon, Shopify, and eBay, companies will be able to deliver consistent but tailored product information wherever they meet their customers.
While giving users native plugins for e-commerce platforms and marketplaces, the partnership enables them to manage all aspects of their multichannel product content with a single connection. The partnership also facilitates more responsive holiday-season sales strategies. Meanwhile, automated localization workflows streamline the process of launching in international markets and enable teams to translate and customize product data for use in new markets and regions.
"Product information is the lifeblood of e-commerce and the key to delivering amazing customer experiences," said Scott Rogers, Akeneo vice president of global channels and alliances, in a statement. "The marketplace boom represents a huge opportunity for global merchants, but only if they can win customers' loyalty and trust by delivering brand consistency and product content synchronization across all channels. We're excited to partner with ChannelEngine to provide our clients with peace of mind and scalability so that wherever customers interact with their products, and however many marketplace channels they operate in, they can provide unbeatable product experiences."
"With the e-commerce market rapidly shifting toward global marketplaces and other third-party sales channels, for brands and retailers selling on and keeping control of these marketplaces is a huge opportunity as well as a complex challenge," said Niels Floors, head of partnerships and sales at ChannelEngine, in a statement. "Akeneo and ChannelEngine represent the perfect partnership for helping brands and retailers to control content over all these global sales channels. This results in faster time-to-market, revenue growth, and technology alignment."
