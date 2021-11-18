Bolt Partners with Adobe

Bolt, a checkout and shopper network company, is partnering with Adobe to provide Adobe Commerce merchants access to Bolts one-click checkout capability.

Adobe Commerce merchants will be able to embed Bolt's checkout capability in their digital storefronts. In addition, Adobe merchants can soon join Bolt's merchant network, which will provide instant access to the company’s growing pool of 10 million recognized shoppers.

"Adobe doubling down on Bolt's solution to improve its checkout experience is a huge testament to the success of our partnership to date," said Bob Buch, chief business officer of Bolt, in a statement. "Since joining hands in 2020, we have empowered Adobe Commerce merchants with the option to integrate Bolt's fast, seamless checkouts. Now, we're taking it one step further by making it as easy as possible for Adobe Commerce merchants to offer their customers an enhanced checkout experience with Bolt."

"We're continuing to advance Adobe Commerce to help our merchants sustain growth and make every experience shoppable," said Justin Merickel, vice president of business development at Adobe, in a statement. "Our collaboration with Bolt provides brands with a seamless one-click checkout capability built on innovation and agility, ultimately improving the shopping experience for consumers."

"The checkout is the final interaction point that brands and retailers have with their customers pre-purchase, making it critical for merchants to get the checkout experience right and drive customer loyalty," said Jordan Jewell, research director for digital commerce at IDC, in a statement. "Adobe's partnership with Bolt is designed to help merchants improve upon the native checkout in Adobe Commerce by removing friction and reducing abandoned carts so they can better compete in today's fast-growing digital economy."