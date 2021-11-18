Zeta Partners with Snowflake
Zeta, a marketing technology company, is partnering with Snowflake, a cloud data company, to launch Zeta Connect and Zeta Enrich.
With Zeta Connect, companies can integrate their Snowflake instance with the Zeta CDP+ in a matter of hours.
Zeta Enrich can provide Snowflake users a single solution to store, increase hygiene, and enrich customer records with Zeta's identity graph and signals. With Zeta Enrich, enterprises can now post unstructured data in and get highly targeted audiences out to activate across multiple addressable channels.
"The Snowflake partnership, combined with a new multiyear commitment, cements a next-generation solution for enterprises seeking to capitalize on digital transformation and accelerate their adoption of data-driven marketing at every touchpoint, including emerging channels that are moving quickly from analog to digital," said David Steinberg, Zeta's co-founder, chairman, and CEO, in a statement. "We are delighted to be a key Snowflake partner joining the Powered by Snowflake ecosystem and are putting the full force of our growing sales team behind this effort. Together, we span customer data infrastructure to customer data platform to customer data activation, giving enterprises a one-stop solution to compete and win in 2022 and beyond."
"Snowflake secure data sharing and the Zeta Marketing Platform enable our joint customers to have access to high-quality business intelligence and analytics to deliver better marketing experiences," said Colleen Kapase, Snowflake's senior vice president of worldwide partner and alliances, in a statement. "Together, we're creating quicker, more robust near real-time data sharing. Together, we are eliminating the historically cumbersome implementation process and empowering our customers to harness powerful marketing opportunities through data."