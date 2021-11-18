Zeta Partners with Snowflake

Zeta, a marketing technology company, is partnering with Snowflake, a cloud data company, to launch Zeta Connect and Zeta Enrich.

With Zeta Connect, companies can integrate their Snowflake instance with the Zeta CDP+ in a matter of hours.

Zeta Enrich can provide Snowflake users a single solution to store, increase hygiene, and enrich customer records with Zeta's identity graph and signals. With Zeta Enrich, enterprises can now post unstructured data in and get highly targeted audiences out to activate across multiple addressable channels.