Backtracks Adds Podcast Audio Ad Attribution
Backtracks, providers of an infrastructure platform for end-to-end podcast management, advertising and data analytics, has added sales and marketing attribution tools for podcast and audio advertising.
The new offering allows companies and publishers to determine the effectiveness of podcast and audio advertising campaigns and maximize their return on investment. Backtracks' attribution tools measure which advertising campaigns and content drives traffic, commerce activity, and consumer actions without the capture and storage of personally identifiable information.
Backtracks sales and marketing attribution solutions allow advertisers to gauge their return on ad spend for podcast and audio ads based on ad impressions, reach, conversions, revenue, and detailed campaign performance metrics. Companies that advertise through podcasts and audio can integrate Backtracks' attribution solution within their sites, apps, or e-commerce platforms.
"We are excited to announce Backtracks' podcast and audio attribution tools,"saidJonathan Gill, CEO of Backtracks, in a statement. "These tools ensure that brands truly understand where their ads are connecting with audiences and converting. The analytics provide real-time, unified data to empower brands and publishers with the information needed to optimize advertising spend. Backtracks believes that ads that resonate with the audience based on content and quality, not personal targeting, deliver the best listener experience, which is fundamental to Backtracks' mission."
