ClearSale Partners with Punchmark

Fraud protection solutions provider ClearSale has partnerd with jewelry ecommerce platform provider Punchmark to help jewelry retailers increase sales and eliminate fraud in time for the holiday season.

With Punchmark's integration with ClearSale, jewelry retailer get fraud protection included within their online storefront solution.

ClearSale's advanced statistical fraud analysis and its team of analysts covers all angles of potential fraud, from preventing it at the point of sale to recovering losses due to chargebacks and friendly fraud, while also minimizing reputation-damaging false declines.