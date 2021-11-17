ClearSale Partners with Punchmark
Fraud protection solutions provider ClearSale has partnerd with jewelry ecommerce platform provider Punchmark to help jewelry retailers increase sales and eliminate fraud in time for the holiday season.
With Punchmark's integration with ClearSale, jewelry retailer get fraud protection included within their online storefront solution.
ClearSale's advanced statistical fraud analysis and its team of analysts covers all angles of potential fraud, from preventing it at the point of sale to recovering losses due to chargebacks and friendly fraud, while also minimizing reputation-damaging false declines.
"What jewelers must understand is that fraudulent charges are only part of the story. When a customer's purchase is declined when it shouldn't be, that creates a poor customer experience in the name of protecting the sale," said David Fletcher, ClearSale's senior vice president, in a statement. "But false declines can cost an online merchant almost 12 times as much as fraud. So, it's crucial to use a solution that protects against both. With ClearSale integrated directly into Punchmark's platform, jewelers have that increased level of protection available to them."
"Thanks to ClearSale, our clients have peace of mind driving ecommerce transactions through their website with us," said Bryan Cockerham, chief technology officer of Punchmark, in a statement. "Jewelers just starting their online retail journey aren't always aware of the pains and dangers of ecommerce fraud in this industry. By partnering with ClearSale, we're able to add value to our customers' online stores with a solution that prevents costly issues with fraud. This partnership has been a game-changer."
Related Articles
3DCart Partners with ClearSale
28 Aug 2019
3dcart and ClearSale deliver e-commerce fraud protection solutions.
ClearSale Named BigCommerce Preferred Partner
04 Aug 2020
Fraud protection service provider ClearSale opens its technology to BigCommerce merchants.
ClearSale Becomes Shopify Plus Certified App Program Partner
06 Oct 2020
ClearSale has been selected as a premier fraud protection app provider for Shopify.
ClearSale Partners with Bold Commerce
16 Sep 2021
ClearSale brings fraud protection to the Bold Checkout solution.