Revinate Acquires GoMoment
Revinate, a provider of direct booking platforms for the hospitality industry, has acquired Go Moment, a provider of artificial intelligence-driven, commerce-enabled messaging solutions for the hospitality industry. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition will enable hoteliers to synthesize and activate their guest data intelligence to convert direct bookings and commerce at any point during the guest journey. Revinate lets hoteliers engage with guests with automated and personalized campaigns across various channels, including email, voice, SMS and the most popular messaging platforms.
By integrating Revinate's direct booking platform with Go Moment's AI-driven messaging and commerce digital concierge (Ivy), Revinate will further enhance its omnichannel capabilities to engage with guests and create commerce opportunities between guests and the hotel through targeted campaigns and seamless guest experiences.
"This is a real game-changer for our industry. The very best synthesized guest data intelligently powering the very best omnichannel guest lifecycle communications means Revinate has become the ultimate direct booking platform for hoteliers," said Marc Heyneker, CEO of Revinate, in a statement.
Go Moment's CEO, Raj Singh, will join Revinate as chief strategy officer. "I am delighted to join Revinate in accelerating our hospitality industry's bright future by building the ultimate omnichannel direct booking platform. I look forward to working with Marc Heyneker and his excellent team to serve the global hotel market," he said in a statement.