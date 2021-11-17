Revinate Acquires GoMoment

Revinate, a provider of direct booking platforms for the hospitality industry, has acquired Go Moment, a provider of artificial intelligence-driven, commerce-enabled messaging solutions for the hospitality industry. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition will enable hoteliers to synthesize and activate their guest data intelligence to convert direct bookings and commerce at any point during the guest journey. Revinate lets hoteliers engage with guests with automated and personalized campaigns across various channels, including email, voice, SMS and the most popular messaging platforms.

By integrating Revinate's direct booking platform with Go Moment's AI-driven messaging and commerce digital concierge (Ivy), Revinate will further enhance its omnichannel capabilities to engage with guests and create commerce opportunities between guests and the hotel through targeted campaigns and seamless guest experiences.