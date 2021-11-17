Terminus Integrates with Crossbeam

Terminus, an account-based marketing (ABM) systems provider, has integrated with Crossbeam to simplify joint-marketing efforts, increase engagement across shared accounts and prospects, and streamline the partner experience for marketers.

"Partnerships are powerful, yet largely untapped, channels to drive engagement among shared accounts," said Jon Shoff, vice president of strategic partnerships at Terminus, in a statement. "By leveraging our API capabilities, this integration enables go-to-market teams to effectively launch and scale ABM campaigns targeted at these accounts and report on their performance throughout the funnel. We've made it really easy for marketers to harness the partner channel. This level of visibility into partner data is truly a game-changer for how Terminus customers source opportunities and impact revenue outcomes."

Terminus' integration enhances marketers' multichannel ABM strategies with improved account targeting, personalization and reporting. Key benefits include the following:

Identifying overlap with accounts and targeting those accounts with personalized marketing outreach;

Increasing pipeline velocity by engaging shared accounts at every interaction, including ads, web page personalizations, chatbots, and more; and

Leveraging critical insights and reporting to manage accounts at different stages of the funnel and report on marketing efficacy and ROI.