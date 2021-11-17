HungerRush Integrates 9Fold's FullRail Marketing into HungerRush 360 POS
HungerRush, a provider of cloud-based software for the restaurant industry, has integrated 9Fold's FullRail Marketing with its HungerRush 360 POS system.
The new HungerRush 360 Marketing solution offers white-glove, full-service marketing that encourages repeat orders and reduces commission fees by communicating effectively through targeted demand generation programs using email and SMS.
Within email communication, HungerRush 360 Marketing offers multiple options, including habit booster, and re-engagement campaigns and surveys. HungerRush 360 Marketing also allows businesses to fully leverage customer lists for marketing, targeting customers through relevant content and consistent communications.
Integration of FullRail into the HungerRush 360 POS system removes the need for manual customer data transfer from the POS to HungerRush 360 Marketing. It can also be integrated with Olo, 9Fold, and Square >to capture order data for marketing nurture development.
"HungerRush 360 Marketing provides valuable reporting to allow businesses to easily see trends in customer behavior," said Perry Turbes, HungerRush's CEO, in a statement. "The system empowers restaurants to fully use valuable data in a way that takes the guesswork out of how and when to market to customers, helping them to grow their businesses and expand profitability."
"The results speak for themselves. It's truly like having a built-in marketing department without having to pay even a fraction of what it would cost for one salaried marketing employee per month," said Vicky Dalva, owner of Batata, in a statement.