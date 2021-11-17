HungerRush Integrates 9Fold's FullRail Marketing into HungerRush 360 POS

HungerRush, a provider of cloud-based software for the restaurant industry, has integrated 9Fold's FullRail Marketing with its HungerRush 360 POS system.

The new HungerRush 360 Marketing solution offers white-glove, full-service marketing that encourages repeat orders and reduces commission fees by communicating effectively through targeted demand generation programs using email and SMS.

Within email communication, HungerRush 360 Marketing offers multiple options, including habit booster, and re-engagement campaigns and surveys. HungerRush 360 Marketing also allows businesses to fully leverage customer lists for marketing, targeting customers through relevant content and consistent communications.

Integration of FullRail into the HungerRush 360 POS system removes the need for manual customer data transfer from the POS to HungerRush 360 Marketing. It can also be integrated with Olo, 9Fold, and Square >to capture order data for marketing nurture development.