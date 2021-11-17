Treasure Data Launches Trusted Foundation

Treasure Data, a customer data platform (CDP) provider, today introduced the Treasure Data Trusted Foundation with a suite of features to help marketers manage customer data privacy and consent preferences.

Treasure Data's Trusted Foundation features a unified approach to data governance, security and privacy that allows organizations to comply with government mandates for the collection, retention, expiration, correction, and erasure of data.

It includes the following:

Data Collection and Management, allowing users to define and enforce control over access to workflows, datasets, or sensitive parts of datasets, tag personal information and other types of sensitive data, and collect and fulfil data subject requests.

Segmentation, with folder-based permissions and nested organization by brand, geography, agency, or team structure to give marketing teams access only to necessary data; and

Personalization and Activations, to ensure consent is enforced across all activations and proactively monitor security and privacy with granular audit log alerts, dashboards and anomaly detection.