Bizzabo Acquires Klik

Events management platform provider Bizzabo has acquired Klik, an event tech startup that offers smart wearables technology to power onsite experiences at live events and help event leaders elevate and measure attendee engagement, participation, and networking. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bizzabo will integrate Klik's technology into the Event Experience OS as part of its onsite module. The company will also leverage Klik's technology with the Event Serendipity Engine, which will proactively recommends other peers, content, sessions, and sponsors to attendees. The Event Serendipity Engine is powered by technology gained in Bizzabo's acquisition of x.ai, the AI-driven scheduling and matchmaking company, in June.

"We are designing our Event Experience Operating System to free event experience leaders from the technical limitations of event management software so they can create immersive experiences for attendees, sponsors, exhibitors, and speakers," said Eran Ben-Shushan, co-founder and CEO of Bizzabo, in a statement. "With Klik's novel technology and exceptional team of event professionals, we're going to revolutionize in-person experiences.";

Klik is Bizzabo's fourth acquisition in six months. In addition to x.ai, the company also acquired Whalebone and TeeVid .

Bizzabo also announced plans for the Bizzabo App Marketplace as an integral component of the Event Experience OS