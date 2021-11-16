Ketch Partners with Snowflake

Ketch has become a Snowflake Accelerated Governance Partner, enabling product integrations that empower mutual customers to establish and proactively enforce governance policies that protect and secure the privacy of personal data for various analytics and artificial intelligence initiatives.

"We are thrilled to partner with Snowflake to provide programmatic privacy policy enforcement on sensitive data in the Snowflake Data Cloud. Data analysts and data scientists have the tools they need to fully mask customer data in order to query it for critical insights, trends and other use cases, without violating customer privacy, or running afoul of the privacy regulations," said Yacov Salomon, Ketch's co-founder and chief information officer, in a statement. "This integration allows businesses to adopt data-driven policies, while respecting citizens' demands for data dignity"

With the integration, Ketch provides always-on data discovery and classification, leveraging Snowflake native features like object tags and labels to inform policy creation and enforcement. Ketch also enforces security policies, such as masking, tokenization, and anonymization, on data in Snowflake, leveraging Snowflake's dynamic data masking, user-defined functions, and secure views. Ketch allows companies to ask and document who has accessed data and how it was used. Snowflake’s Access History capability will inform data lineage reporting in Ketch.