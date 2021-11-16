Afiniti Integrates Enterprise Behavioral Pairing With Genesys Multicloud CX
Afiniti, a provider of artificial intelligence technology for pairing agents and customers, has integrated its Enterprise Behavioral Pairing (EBP) technology with Genesys Multicloud CX.
Afiniti's EBP artificial intelligence discovers historical patterns of behavior that allow for optimal pairings of customers and agents. With Genesys and Afiniti, companies will be able to better facilitate conversations that reduce the need for transfers or follow-up calls.
The partnership improves on existing enterprise integrations between Genesys and Afiniti. Genesys Multicloud CX users will not need to change incumbent routing, reporting, or other technologies in their customer experience ecosystem. Organizations can leverage their data sources, select metrics and business lines to optimize, and precisely measure the revenue, cost, and customer satisfaction benefits of EBP, all within Genesys Multicloud CX.
"We are delighted to have Genesys join our strategic partner program and enthusiastic about the advantages this partnership will bring our joint clients," said Michel Portenier, executive vice presidents and chief partnerships officer of Afiniti, in a statement. "With the native integration of Multicloud CX with EBP, organizations will be able to rapidly and easily capture Afiniti's precisely measurable revenue and cost benefits."
"Many organizations have shifted their understanding from 'call centers are a cost center' to 'this is an opportunity to build a better relationship and in some cases, even a revenue center'," said John Hernandez, executive vice president and general manager of Genesys Multicloud CX Solutions, in a statement. "Companies are eager to orchestrate end-to-end, meaningful experiences to earn trust and loyalty. Genesys partners with leading innovators, and Afiniti is an important addition to our ecosystem for Multicloud CX customers."