Afiniti Integrates Enterprise Behavioral Pairing With Genesys Multicloud CX

Afiniti, a provider of artificial intelligence technology for pairing agents and customers, has integrated its Enterprise Behavioral Pairing (EBP) technology with Genesys Multicloud CX.

Afiniti's EBP artificial intelligence discovers historical patterns of behavior that allow for optimal pairings of customers and agents. With Genesys and Afiniti, companies will be able to better facilitate conversations that reduce the need for transfers or follow-up calls.

The partnership improves on existing enterprise integrations between Genesys and Afiniti. Genesys Multicloud CX users will not need to change incumbent routing, reporting, or other technologies in their customer experience ecosystem. Organizations can leverage their data sources, select metrics and business lines to optimize, and precisely measure the revenue, cost, and customer satisfaction benefits of EBP, all within Genesys Multicloud CX.