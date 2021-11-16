Skience Integrates with Redtail CRM
Skience, a financial services solution and consulting provider, has integrated its platform with financial services CRM systems from Redtail Technology and enhanced client-advisor collaboration within its Advisor Transitions feature.
"Ever since our inception almost exactly 20 years ago, we have been steadily innovating and finding solutions for our clients' operational issues," said Skience CEO Sanjeev Kumar in a statement. "These new and enhanced services provide an additional dimension to our products as we continue to deliver on our goal of offering the best-in-class, end-to-end digital transformation olution for RIAs and enterprises within the wealth management industry."
Through the Redtail integration, Skience users can pass contact and family information from Redtail to Skience to facilitate client digital onboarding.
"Offering Redtail subscribers new ways to streamline common processes critical to the ongoing success of their practice is always top of mind for us," said Brian McLaughlin, Redtail's CEO, in a statement. "We're excited about the efficiencies this new integration with Skience will make available to our mutual subscribers, simplifying and further modernizing the onboarding experience for advisors and their clients alike."
Skience's enhancements to Advisor Transitions facilitate greater collaboration between advisors and clients.Through a secure client site, advisors can collect missing information to open financial accounts.
Related Articles
StratiFi and Redtail Announce Integration Partnership
06 May 2021
The integration between StratiFi and RedTail will provide shared users access to StratiFi's PRISM Rating technology via single sign-on through their Redtail credentials.
1Wire Integrates VoIP Phone with Redtail CRM
10 Jun 2021
Integration allows Redtail CRM users to enable click-to-call, screen pop, and call logging capabilities from the 1Wire business VoIP system.