Skience Integrates with Redtail CRM

Skience, a financial services solution and consulting provider, has integrated its platform with financial services CRM systems from Redtail Technology and enhanced client-advisor collaboration within its Advisor Transitions feature.

"Ever since our inception almost exactly 20 years ago, we have been steadily innovating and finding solutions for our clients' operational issues," said Skience CEO Sanjeev Kumar in a statement. "These new and enhanced services provide an additional dimension to our products as we continue to deliver on our goal of offering the best-in-class, end-to-end digital transformation olution for RIAs and enterprises within the wealth management industry."

Through the Redtail integration, Skience users can pass contact and family information from Redtail to Skience to facilitate client digital onboarding.

"Offering Redtail subscribers new ways to streamline common processes critical to the ongoing success of their practice is always top of mind for us," said Brian McLaughlin, Redtail's CEO, in a statement. "We're excited about the efficiencies this new integration with Skience will make available to our mutual subscribers, simplifying and further modernizing the onboarding experience for advisors and their clients alike."

Skience's enhancements to Advisor Transitions facilitate greater collaboration between advisors and clients.Through a secure client site, advisors can collect missing information to open financial accounts.