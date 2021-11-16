Wildfire Systems Launches the Couponator

Wildfire Systems, providers of a financial technology platform that powers loyalty and rewards programs, today launched the Couponator as part of its turnkey white-label loyalty platform. The new feature will automatically find coupons while consumers shop online and apply the best deal at checkout.

"Enabling shoppers to find the best deals and auto-apply them is a major addition to our white-label rewards platform that will deliver more brand loyalty and revenue for our partners and benefit consumers who will automatically save money when shopping at their favorite online stores," said Jordan Glazier, Wildfire's CEO, in a statement. "By auto-applying coupons at online checkout, Wildfire also helps the merchants in our network drive increased sales and avoid the shopping cart abandonment that otherwise occurs when consumers leave the purchase flow to look elsewhere for discounts."