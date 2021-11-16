Qualtrics Moves to the AWS Cloud

Amazon Web Services and Qualtrics are expanding their relationship, with Qualtrics migrating its internal IT systems and customer-facing workloads, including its complete portfolio of experience management (XM) applications and its xFlow automated workflow system, to the AWS Cloud.

Qualtrics selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider to enhance operational performance, expand globally, and develop new features that help uncover deeper insights for customers. Qualtrics will be able to provide customers with actionable insights faster using AWS's infrastructure and capabilities, including machine learning, analytics, databases, security, and compute.

Amazon's customer and employee feedback programs will also be able to rely on Qualtrics to gather and analyze customer and employee feedback to make data-driven decisions across multiple departments.