Qualtrics Moves to the AWS Cloud
Amazon Web Services and Qualtrics are expanding their relationship, with Qualtrics migrating its internal IT systems and customer-facing workloads, including its complete portfolio of experience management (XM) applications and its xFlow automated workflow system, to the AWS Cloud.
Qualtrics selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider to enhance operational performance, expand globally, and develop new features that help uncover deeper insights for customers. Qualtrics will be able to provide customers with actionable insights faster using AWS's infrastructure and capabilities, including machine learning, analytics, databases, security, and compute.
Amazon's customer and employee feedback programs will also be able to rely on Qualtrics to gather and analyze customer and employee feedback to make data-driven decisions across multiple departments.
"Qualtrics and Amazon share the same guiding principle of customer obsession, and our mutual strengths are helping both companies operate better. Using AWS's global infrastructure and breadth of machine learning and cloud capabilities will help us surface actionable insights at the speed that our customers, including Amazon, know and expect," said Qualtrics Chief Technology Officer John Thimsen in a statement. "More than 13,500 organizations rely on Qualtrics to deliver incredible customer and employee experiences, and we are continuously innovating on our technology to help customers unlock new growth opportunities in the experience transformation era."
"Data is foundational to helping enterprises understand their operating landscape and improve the overall experience for their customers," said Matt Garman, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Amazon Web Services, in a statement. "AWS's industry-leading cloud capabilities and our proven global infrastructure give Qualtrics the ability to deliver timely, in-depth insights to customers with the utmost security and reliability. The strength and scale of this relationship will also help global companies such as ours use Qualtrics to deliver insights that can lead to improved outcomes around the world."