ON24 Joins HubSpot App Marketplace

ON24 has been listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace with the integration of the ON24 Platform with HubSpot CRM. Together, event, attendee, and first-person engagement data flow from ON24 to HubSpot CRM to give sales and marketing teams a view of prospect and customer-facing activities across digital and in-person channels.

"Digital experiences are an increasingly important channel to customers' multichannel marketing and digital engagement strategies," said Scott Brinker, vice president of platform ecosystem at HubSpot, in a statement. "ON24 is playing a leading role in helping companies reimagine engagement in a digital-first world. Integration between ON24 and HubSpot gives organizations invaluable audience insights to better understand the digital channels and activities that are creating the best leads and sales opportunities."

ON24 Connect integrates data from ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 Virtual Conference, ON24 Breakouts, ON24 Engagement Hub, and ON24 Target to give HubSpot users visibility into customer activities and buyer insights. Users can view registrant and attendee profiles, track campaigns, capture event details, and update or create new contacts from ON24 experiences in HubSpot CRM.

Planned for availability early next year, first-person engagement data tracked and measured through ON24 Intelligence, such as demo requests, meetings booked, poll responses, and questions asked, can be captured in HubSpot to inform and trigger actions across sales and marketing.