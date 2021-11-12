Upland Launches Qvidian Winter 2021 Release
Upland Software has launched Qvidian's Winter 2021 Release with enhanced features to help users create request-for-proposal responses and proposals while increasing team efficiency, compliance, and win rates.
Features of Qvidian's latest release include the following:
- Upland Assist, providing enhanced customer support with Help Center, Community, and Contact Suipport features, without having to leave the Qvidian product:
- Email Domain Whitelisting, allowing administrators to define to which email domains Qvidian can send emails. When Qvidian sends emails, recipients with email domains that aren't whitelisted will be removed and tracked by an audit event.
- Bulk Format Sections in Content: When applying a Style Template to Word documents in the Library, users can now choose if they also want to bulk apply section formatting (e.g., margins, page size, and orientation).
- Time Tracking in Projects: Qvidian will now track the total amount of time a user spends in a project and associate it with an audit event. This data powers two new analytics reports within Qvidian to give users clear insights into staffing and team performance.