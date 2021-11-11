Litmus Acquires Kickdynamic

Litmus, an email marketing solutions provider, has acquired Kickdynamic, a content automation solutions provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With its acquisition, Litmus expands its portfolio of email marketing solutions to include Kickdynamic's dynamic content automation and its Lynx artificial intelligence-driven product recommendation and prediction engine.

"Customers are basing purchase decisions on brands that can provide them with a connected, customized experience whenever they want, wherever they want. With tools to leverage comprehensive data and dynamic content, marketers can better predict what their buyers will want in specific scenarios," said Erik Nierenberg, CEO of Litmus, in a statement. "Personalization has never been more important for all brands, and our acquisition of Kickdynamic will help our customers provide the predictive content necessary to drive revenue. With Kickdynamic's powerful dynamic content automation solution and Litmus' market-leading email optimization, collaboration, and insights platform, email marketers across all industries will be completely empowered to get the best return on email, significantly amplifying brand awareness, increasing conversions, and acquiring new customers."

Kickdynamic's content automation technology allows marketers to connect content sources, such as product feeds or catalogs, to create dynamic content templates that embed in an email's code. With a single tag of HTML code, marketers can automate sending unique content personalized to each individual subscriber. Additionally, the company's product recommendations enable marketers to track on-site activity and subscriber behavior and leverage the data to immediately recommend personalized products in email that can be customized.