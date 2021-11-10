Chili Piper Partners with RingCentral
Chili Piper, providers of an inbound conversion platform for sales and marketing teams, has been named a Premier Partner of RingCentral, a provider of cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions.
The partnership combines Chili Piper's routing and scheduling tool with RingCentral's video conferencing platform.
"Chili Piper is honored to be chosen as a Premier Partner for RingCentral," said Alina Vandenberghe, chief product officer and co-founder of Chili Piper, in a statement. "We are looking forward to the collaboration to support their solutions engineers and sales teams and to allow their teams to seamlessly work better together by taking advantage of the slick integration between the two tools."
"Reliability, security, and scalability are the core components of RingCentral's cloud communications platform," said David Lee, vice president of product management at RingCentral, in a statement. "The integration of Chili Piper with RingCentral will offer customers a scalable platform that provides them with the ability to supercharge their scheduling process by dynamically creating a unique RingCentral Video meeting every time a new meeting is booked. This type of process automation ensures our joint customers get the most seamless, accurate, and efficient experience between our two products."