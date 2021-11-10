Perk Labs Receives Mobile Payment Patent

Perk Labs, the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with perks on mobile payments, ecommerce, and digital gift cards, has received a U.S. patent (No. 11,170,35) for its system that enables payment of invoices and bills using a mobile device.

Patent applications for the same technology are still pending in Canada, Australia, and Europe. Perk Labs has patents pending around the world for several other technologies that enable the payment of invoices and bills using a mobile device and wireless electronic transactions; that allow orders and payments initiated from traditional websites on any platform to be secured via mobile devices using anti-fraud technology; and for transferring cryptographic tokens.