Lily AI Launches Customer Intent Platform for Ecommerce

Lily AI today launched a customer intent platform for ecommerce to help retailers improve on-site search, personalized product discovery, recommendations, and demand prediction.

The company's platform is powered by a universal language that can help present consumers exactly what they're looking for in real time. Lily AI injects product attribute data and unique customer intent into the entire ecommerce stack. It turns qualitative product attributes into a universal mathematical language at a high volume and uses artificial intelligence-powered image recognition to extract product attributes.