Lily AI Launches Customer Intent Platform for Ecommerce
Lily AI today launched a customer intent platform for ecommerce to help retailers improve on-site search, personalized product discovery, recommendations, and demand prediction.
The company's platform is powered by a universal language that can help present consumers exactly what they're looking for in real time. Lily AI injects product attribute data and unique customer intent into the entire ecommerce stack. It turns qualitative product attributes into a universal mathematical language at a high volume and uses artificial intelligence-powered image recognition to extract product attributes.
"What CDPs did for customer data, Lily AI is now doing for customer intent," said Purva Gupta, Lily AI's CEO and co-founder, in a statement. "We believe every retail stack will require a customer intent platform to be the central system of record of customer intent, and that quickly sends this important data to all destination systems. It's already leading to eight- to nine-digit boosts in additional revenue for our major retailing customers."