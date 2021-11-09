Litmus Adds Features to Litmus Proof, Builder, and Email Analytics

Litmus, an email marketing technology provider, has added capabilities across the entire email workflow, including enhancements to Litmus Builder, helping marketers with email creation, Litmus Proof, providing automated reminders and enabling users to review and approve emails with the click of a button; and new open metrics in Litmus Email Analytics.

"The need for automated, personalized, and agile email marketing has never been higher," said Erik Nierenberg, CEO of Litmus, in a statement. "According to our 2021 State of Email report, over 90 percent of marketers say email is critical to the overall success of their company. At Litmus, we empower marketers to reach and exceed their overarching marketing goals and drive revenue. These updates help our customers optimize their overall marketing processes and provide customizable, personable experiences at scale."

Litmus's recent updates include the following:

Litmus Proof enhancements that help users configure sharing preferences and remove the login credential requirement while still maintaining secure processes. Additionally, with the new automated daily reminders in Litmus Proof, marketing teams can ensure no email is falling through the cracks and no deadlines are missed.

New Litmus Builder features, including Subject Line Editor to help users write, review, and test subject lines in Litmus without having to update project name, and Focus Mode, which can hide surrounding navigation and toolbars. Plus, the new Save as Module feature lets users add code modules to their Design Libraries.

Litmus Email Analytics updates that allow marketers to move beyond opens and clicks to measure success and use data from their reliable audiences to better inform strategies. Furthermore, Integrated Insights Report combines email performance data from an ESP with subscriber engagement data in a single view.

New Litmus integrations with Adobe Journey Optimizer and Intilery empower users to build and test emails in one centralized location and create automated and personalized, customer journey-based experiences at scale.