Sprinklr Introduces AI Studio
Sprinklr, a unified customer experience management platform provider, has introduced Sprinklr AI Studio as part of Sprinklr Modern Research to help companies create and customize artificial intelligence models without writing code.
Now, companies can eliminate manual categorization of customer messages across digital channels. Sprinklr AI Studio empowers users to categorize brand messages by creating custom AI text classification models, filter out irrelevant comments, and unlock new paths to derive insights via AI-powered custom categorization.
"Using AI to categorize public customer conversations is an essential part of creating a unified customer experience. Yet, advanced technical expertise is often required to develop effective AI models," said Pavitar Singh, chief technology officer of Sprinklr, in a statement. "With Sprinklr AI Studio, anyone can quickly build AI models with powerful natural language processing and advanced machine learning, transforming the way brands engage with customers across modern, digital channels."