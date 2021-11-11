Sprinklr Introduces AI Studio

Sprinklr, a unified customer experience management platform provider, has introduced Sprinklr AI Studio as part of Sprinklr Modern Research to help companies create and customize artificial intelligence models without writing code.

Now, companies can eliminate manual categorization of customer messages across digital channels. Sprinklr AI Studio empowers users to categorize brand messages by creating custom AI text classification models, filter out irrelevant comments, and unlock new paths to derive insights via AI-powered custom categorization.