DoubleVerify Partners with Innovid on CTV Placements

DoubleVerify, providers of a platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, and Innovid, a connected TV (CTV) advertising delivery and measurement platform provider, have expanded their partnership to support the automation of DoubleVerify's DV Video OmniTag.

Innovid's and DV's partnership began in 2014, and this expanded integration builds on that by mitigating the risk of manual errors and delayed launches, across desktop, mobile, and now CTV. By using the automated DV Video OmniTag integration, advertisers can shorten their overall speed-to-market for placements by 48 to 72 hours.

"We continuously innovate with a focus on simplicity and workflow automation to maximize operational efficiency for advertisers," said DoubleVerify's chief product oifficer, Jack Smith, in a statement. "That's why we're excited to offer Innovid clients an even more seamless way to authenticate the quality of their video campaigns and protect brand equity across all digital screens, including CTV, by easily activating DV video solutions directly within the Innovid platform."

This offering also automatically activates one of DV's video solutions for Innovid advertisers. DV Video Complete, which includes campaign monitoring, pre-bid avoidance, post-bid blocking, and DV Video Filtering.