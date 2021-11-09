DoubleVerify Partners with Innovid on CTV Placements
DoubleVerify, providers of a platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, and Innovid, a connected TV (CTV) advertising delivery and measurement platform provider, have expanded their partnership to support the automation of DoubleVerify's DV Video OmniTag.
Innovid's and DV's partnership began in 2014, and this expanded integration builds on that by mitigating the risk of manual errors and delayed launches, across desktop, mobile, and now CTV. By using the automated DV Video OmniTag integration, advertisers can shorten their overall speed-to-market for placements by 48 to 72 hours.
"We continuously innovate with a focus on simplicity and workflow automation to maximize operational efficiency for advertisers," said DoubleVerify's chief product oifficer, Jack Smith, in a statement. "That's why we're excited to offer Innovid clients an even more seamless way to authenticate the quality of their video campaigns and protect brand equity across all digital screens, including CTV, by easily activating DV video solutions directly within the Innovid platform."
This offering also automatically activates one of DV's video solutions for Innovid advertisers. DV Video Complete, which includes campaign monitoring, pre-bid avoidance, post-bid blocking, and DV Video Filtering.
"As consumers continue to flock to CTV and advertiser budgets follow, it's increasingly important for brands to feel confident that they are getting the most value out of their investment," said Dale Older, chief product officer of Innovid, in a statement. "This expanded partnership further enhances our award-winning CTV ad serving and measurement platform and provides more value and efficiency to clients. The integration gives brands and agencies the peace of mind that they have strong, seamless protection across their omnichannel initiatives, including CTV."