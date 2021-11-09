Invoca Launches Lost Sales Recovery

Invoca, a provider of conversation intelligence for revenue teams, today launched Lost Sales Recovery to spot missed sales conversion opportunities that occur when high-intent callers fail to reach a live agent because they hung up or reached voicemail.

When combined with Invoca's conversation intelligence, Lost Sales Recovery illuminates the entire digital-to-phone-call journey that resulted in unanswered high-intent calls. With these insights, businesses can re-engage callers with an immediate agent call back or a digital incentive. Invoca's real-time integration with Five9 makes this seamless.

"Voice is still the preferred method of engagement for customers to get expert assistance, particularly for complex and urgent purchases," said Scott Black, senior director of business development at Five9, in a statement. "Invoca is a valued partner, and their new feature helps businesses optimize the voice channel by giving agents the ability to call back the highest-priority callers immediately."

For callers that don't need an immediate response, unanswered calls data can also uncover and help diagnose when, where, and why calls are not being answered, like staffing issues, confusing IVR experiences, or malfunctioning equipment.