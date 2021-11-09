Invoca Launches Lost Sales Recovery
Invoca, a provider of conversation intelligence for revenue teams, today launched Lost Sales Recovery to spot missed sales conversion opportunities that occur when high-intent callers fail to reach a live agent because they hung up or reached voicemail.
When combined with Invoca's conversation intelligence, Lost Sales Recovery illuminates the entire digital-to-phone-call journey that resulted in unanswered high-intent calls. With these insights, businesses can re-engage callers with an immediate agent call back or a digital incentive. Invoca's real-time integration with Five9 makes this seamless.
"Voice is still the preferred method of engagement for customers to get expert assistance, particularly for complex and urgent purchases," said Scott Black, senior director of business development at Five9, in a statement. "Invoca is a valued partner, and their new feature helps businesses optimize the voice channel by giving agents the ability to call back the highest-priority callers immediately."
For callers that don't need an immediate response, unanswered calls data can also uncover and help diagnose when, where, and why calls are not being answered, like staffing issues, confusing IVR experiences, or malfunctioning equipment.
"For many businesses, revenue growth is tied directly to the experience they provide callers," said Gregg Johnson, CEO of Invoca, in a statement. "Phone calls are moments of truth that determine whether or not the caller converts to a customer or appointment, so it's critical for businesses to understand when their locations and call centers aren't answering calls. Invoca enables marketing and sales teams to detect, diagnose, and correct call handling issues negatively impacting conversion rates and revenue."
"Lost Sales Recovery is powered by brand new Signals that we've added to the Invoca platform. These new Signals are different because they use heuristic voice energy detection, or technology that determines if a human-to-human conversation took place, to uncover whether the caller spoke to an agent, was sent to voicemail, or left a voicemail," said Nathan Ziv, senior vice president of product management at Invoca, in a statement. "Customers can easily visualize these Signals inside Invoca's dashboards and reports and combine them with AI Signals to rapidly close more leads by recovering missed opportunities."
"With a business like ours that has multiple call centers, it's important that we deliver a personalized call center experience for every caller," said Tim Mogler, senior account manager at Mutual of Omaha, in a statement. "Now with Invoca's Lost Sales Recovery data, if someone calls a Mutual of Omaha sales center and the call goes unanswered, we get real-time reporting so we can quickly re-engage with that consumer. This ability, plus the transparency in our dashboards and reports across all of our call centers, is invaluable to our business."
