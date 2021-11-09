Fonative Launches Real Recipient SMS
Fonative has introduced Real Recipient SMS, a service that helps make sure text messages go to their intended recipients.
Working with Fonativ's Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard-certified platform and RegReady APIs, Real Recipient SMS-enabled contact center applications and agents can send confidential information to intended recipients while leveraging the U.S. Federal Communications Commission's Reassigned Numbers Database to validate the phone numbers of recipients for the text messages.
The FCC's Reassigned Numbers Database came online Nov. 1 to prevent consumers from getting unwanted calls or texts intended for someone who previously held their phone numbers. Call and contact centers can use the database to determine whether a telephone number might have been reassigned so they can avoid sending text messages to numbers that should not receive those messages.
Fonative's Real Recipient SMS receives data from the company that provides the last date of an authentic interaction with a customer at a specific phone number. If the phone number has been reassigned to a different person since that date, Fonative's Real Recipient SMS service will block the text message from being sent and will send a response code to the sender.
"Real Recipient SMS is an ideal way to protect personal information from falling into the wrong hands, and it also helps consumers who obtain new numbers from receiving unwanted texts intended for the prior owner," said Steve Smith, founder and CEO of Fonative, in a statement. "This is critically important for service providers in the healthcare industry who are bound by HIPAA regulations that restrict sharing of protected health information to anyone but the patient, as well as financial service companies, such as banks, insurance companies, and collection agencies, which are prohibited to divulge personal information to anyone but the customer."
