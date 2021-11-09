Yellow.ai Launches Inbox, an Agent Assist Platform

Yellow.ai, providers of a customer experience (CX) automation platform, has launched the Inbox, a unified omnichannel customer support helpdesk for agents to manage customer queries across more than 35 conversational channels from a single dashboard in any language, offering complete customer history with context.

"Our AI-powered automation solutions are designed to provide speed, convenience, and consistency. But, most important, we believe in ensuring the human touch for truly memorable CX," said Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and co-founder of Yellow.ai, in a statement, "creating real connections by making technology feel more human and giving employees what they need to create better customer experiences."

Capable of integrating with leading CRM systems, Inbox streamlines customer interactions from communication channels like voice, email, social-media, website, and app into a single contextual conversation. It includes the following:

A comprehensive view of support tickets across channels in a single place;

Access to Contacts, providing complete history of customers across channels;

Auto-translation;

Sservice-level agreement and escalation mechanisms;

The ability to send proactive notifications on WhatsApp and other channels;

Agent productivity features;

Voice and video calling abilities; and

Low/no-code workflow builders.