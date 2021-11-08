Forrester Adds Predictive Capability to FeedbackNow

Forrester today released FeedbackNow Predict, which adds predictive capability to its FeedbackNow solution to enable businesses to proactively anticipate customer experience (CX) issues before they occur.

Equipped with analytics, FeedbackNow Predict allows businesses to collect real-time CX feedback at the point of experience and integrate public and private real-time data, such as weather patterns, foot and road traffic, and staffing and inventory levels, into existing customer sentiment data. As a result, organizations can predict and mitigate potential incidents before they become customer experience issues. FeedbackNow's machine-learning capabilities provide a holistic view of organizations' operations, enabling businesses in industries such as retail, healthcare, and travel and hospitality to uncover connective and correlative incident patterns and address customer trigger points.