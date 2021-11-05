Oracle Adds AI Services for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Oracle has launched Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) AI services, a collection of services for developers to apply artificial intelligence to their applications with out-of-the-box models that have been pretrained on business-oriented data or custom training the services based on their organization's own data. The six new services help developers with a range of complex tasks from language to computer vision, and time-series forecasts.

"It's essential for organizations to bridge the gap between the promise of AI and implementing AI that helps them achieve real results," said Greg Pavlik, chief technology officer of Oracle Cloud Platform, in a statement. "Oracle is best positioned to realize the value of AI through our industry-leading expertise in enterprise applications and enterprise data, our next-generation cloud infrastructure, and our deep commitment to building AI services and solutions."

Oracle's OCI AI services are pretrained across a broad range of use cases. The new fully managed AI services include the following:

OCI Language: Performs text analysis at scale to understand unstructured text in documents, customer feedback interactions, support tickets, and social media. It also empowers developers to apply sentiment analysis, key-phrase extraction, text classification, named entity recognition, and more into their applications.

OCI Speech: Provides automatic speech recognition through prebuilt models trained on thousands of native and non-native language speakers for real-time speech recognition. OCI speech enables developers to convert file-based audio data containing human speech into text transcriptions and can be used to provide in-workflow closed captions, index content, and enhance analytics on audio and video content.

OCI Vision: Provides pretrained computer vision models for image recognition and document analysis tasks. It also enables users to extend the models to other industry and customer-specific use cases such as scene monitoring, defect detection, and document processing with their own data. OCI Vision can be used to detect visual anomalies in manufacturing, extract text from forms to automate business workflows, and tag items in images to count products or shipments.

OCI Anomaly Detection: Delivers business-specific anomaly detection models that flag critical irregularities early. OCI Anomaly Detection provides REST APIs and SDKs for several programming languages,. It is built on the patented MSET2 algorithm and can be used for fraud detection, predicting equipment breakdown, and receiving data from multiple devices to predict failures.

OCI Forecasting: Delivers time-series forecasts through machine learning and statistical algorithms. OCI Forecasting helps developers create forecasts for their critical business metrics, including product demand, revenue, and resource requirements.

OCI Data Labeling: Helps users build labeled datasets to train AI models. Users can assemble data, create and browse datasets, and apply labels to data records through user interfaces and public APIs. The labeled data sets can be exported and used for model development across many of Oracle's AI and data science services, including OCI Vision and OCI Data Science.

The new OCI AI services are at the core of Oracle AI, a collection of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science offerings that include Oracle Digital Assistant, as well as OCI Data Science and Oracle Database Machine Learning, which are used for building, managing, and deploying machine learning models.