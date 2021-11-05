Netcore Cloud Partners with AudiencePoint on Email Automation

Cloud based marketing technology provider Netcore Cloud has collaborated with email data solutions provider AudiencePoint to enhance the Transactional Email API with the real-time automation.

"Transactional email APIs have long been the workhorse of email marketing, but rarely serve a strategic marketing purpose. Our partnership with AudiencePoint enables clients to leverage our global sending infrastructure with real-time precision to drive engagement-based campaigns, not just confirmations and receipts," said Matthew Vernhout, vice president of deliverability at Netcore Cloud, in a statement.

The partnership taps AudiencePoint's RTO (real time optimization) product, an always-on set of event listeners, indexing and relaying signals flowing through its email dataset.